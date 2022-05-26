OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of shooting and killing an Oshkosh resident was given his prison sentence on Wednesday.

According to court records, 46-year-old Erice Grady was sentenced on May 25 to life in prison for the murder of then 29-year-old Deshaun Davis.

Back in April 2021, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 900 block of Greenwood Court. Officers found Davis with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness said that Davis walked up to the backdoor and before she could say who it was, a single gunshot was heard. Grady reportedly grabbed his bag and left the residence.

In addition to the sentence for the 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide charge, Grady was sentenced to five years for Possessing Firearm-Convicted of Out-of-State Felony.

Grady was found guilty of both charges back in March 2022.