(WFRV) – It was described as a ‘drug-induced crime rampage’, one man was sentenced for his cross-state crime spree that included, among other things, trying to rob a bank, stealing guns & wallets and driving the wrong way on a bridge.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 31-year-old Cody Walker-Nelson was sentenced to ten years in prison for trying to rob a bank and possessing firearms as a felon. Walker-Nelson pleaded guilty to the charges on May 24, 2022.

Back on October 1, 2021, Walker-Nelson went on a crime spree in Superior, Wisconsin and Duluth, Minnesota. He stole two cars and led police on multiple high-speed chases in Duluth and burglarized a home in Superior where he took three handguns and four long guns.

Additionally, he also tried to rob the Superior branch of Associated bank. He pulled up to the drive-through and knocked on the window to get the teller’s attention. He then took a firing stance and pointed one of the stolen guns at her.

Walker-Nelson fled the area and drove the wrong way across the Bong Bridge to Duluth.

After he was back in Duluth, he tried to steal the car of an off-duty police officer but left once he was confronted. However, he did end up stealing a wallet from two people and fired a gun in their presence.

His next stop was at an apartment building where he was surrounded by law enforcement and SWAT teams. Walker-Nelson even fired one of the stolen firearms multiple times during the standoff.

He even shot at and disabled a law enforcement drone.

Once law enforcement breached the door, he retreated to a large safe in the bedroom and tried to start a fire using a canister of propane.

Walker-Nelson said at sentencing that he was a drug addict who couldn’t maintain sobriety through the pandemic which led him to commit the crimes. U.S. District Judge William Conley described the federal case as a ‘drug-induced criminal rampage’.

Following his ten years in prison, he will have three years of supervised release.