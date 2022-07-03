LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV)-One man is proving that doing a simple activity like walking can make a huge difference.

On Saturday, Rhinelander native Jim Whittaker walked 28 miles to raise money for a Feed My Starving Children mobile packing event that will take place at Green Bay Community Church in October.

“You got to have a purpose to this to do something for somebody else,” said Whittaker.

Whittaker walked from Sturgeon Bay to Harold Reckelberg Park in Luxemburg. His original goal was to walk 45 miles and make it all the way to Kewaunee, but the warm and humid weather forced him to stop a bit early. He told Local Five News he plans to finish up the remaining mileage next week.

Whittaker said he has done several long walks in the past to raise money for various causes. He said Feed My Starving Children was an organization that he wanted to help when he found out how many children die each day from hunger.

Whittaker is 77 years old and said walking long distances at this age isn’t easy. He walks around 125 miles per week to train for walks like the one he did on Saturday. He said although it’s hard he always remembers that it’s for a good cause and that keeps him going.

“My dad was 13 when the depression hit and I remember him saying to me as a young boy you don’t have to go very far to see somebody worse off than you,” said Whittaker.

Green Bay Community Church is the central hub where church goers in the area gather to do meal packing events for Feed My Starving Children. Green Bay Community Church officials also collect donations for Feed My Starving Children from churches around the area.

“We’re just thrilled that he is willing to do one of his amazing walks for feed my starving children,” said Cheryl Williams who is the community Development Specialist for the church.

To contribute to Whittaker’s efforts to raise funds for Feed My Starving Children, click here. So far he has raised over $750.

