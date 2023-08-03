RUSSELL, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a police department’s squad car on WIS 13 in northern Wisconsin was pronounced dead, prompting an investigation by outside agencies.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a City of Bayfield Police Department squad car around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the scene, near West Bresette Hill Road on WIS 13, and found the man dead.

It was noted in the release, that “due to the gravity of this tragic situation,” the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are conducting the investigation.

No further details were provided. Local 5 will update this article when new information is released.