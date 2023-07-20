FRANCONIA, Minn. (WFRV) – A man was hoisted from a valley with the help of a medical helicopter and numerous first responders after falling roughly 50 feet off a cliff on the Wisconsin / Minnesota border on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a residence along the St. Croix River in Franconia notified authorities of a man who had fallen from a cliff around 2 p.m. on July 19.

Deputies say that a 74-year-old man had fallen down a cliff face which was greater than 50 feet, and he was believed to be bleeding and unconscious.

When first responders arrived, a mutual aid request was sent out due to the “difficult technical rescue with near vertical terrain in some places,” authorities say.

  • Cliff Rescue Chisago County
    Photo Credit: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cliff Rescue Chisago County
    Photo Credit: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cliff Rescue Chisago County
    Photo Credit: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cliff Rescue Chisago County
    Photo Credit: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

Three local fire departments worked together to rig ropes and equipment for the victim as EMS personnel and other firefighters cared for the 74-year-old.

Plans were made and successfully executed to hoist the man, via helicopter, out of the valley where he reportedly landed. A Life Link III medical helicopter was then used to transport him to a local trauma center.

Authorities did note in the release that the 74-year-old is expected to survive “thanks to the seamless efforts from the assisting agencies.”

Responding agencies included the following:

  • Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
  • Shafer Franconia Fire & Rescue
  • Taylors Falls Fire Department
  • St. Croix Falls Fire Department
  • Life Link III
  • Minnesota Air Rescue Team
    • Comprised of Minnesota State Patrol aviation Troopers and Saint Paul Fire Department firefighters trained in aviation rescue
  • Lakes Region EMS

No additional information was provided in the release.