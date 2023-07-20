FRANCONIA, Minn. (WFRV) – A man was hoisted from a valley with the help of a medical helicopter and numerous first responders after falling roughly 50 feet off a cliff on the Wisconsin / Minnesota border on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a residence along the St. Croix River in Franconia notified authorities of a man who had fallen from a cliff around 2 p.m. on July 19.

Deputies say that a 74-year-old man had fallen down a cliff face which was greater than 50 feet, and he was believed to be bleeding and unconscious.

When first responders arrived, a mutual aid request was sent out due to the “difficult technical rescue with near vertical terrain in some places,” authorities say.

Three local fire departments worked together to rig ropes and equipment for the victim as EMS personnel and other firefighters cared for the 74-year-old.

Plans were made and successfully executed to hoist the man, via helicopter, out of the valley where he reportedly landed. A Life Link III medical helicopter was then used to transport him to a local trauma center.

Authorities did note in the release that the 74-year-old is expected to survive “thanks to the seamless efforts from the assisting agencies.”

Responding agencies included the following:

Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

Shafer Franconia Fire & Rescue

Taylors Falls Fire Department

St. Croix Falls Fire Department

Life Link III

Minnesota Air Rescue Team Comprised of Minnesota State Patrol aviation Troopers and Saint Paul Fire Department firefighters trained in aviation rescue

Lakes Region EMS

No additional information was provided in the release.