OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody in Oshkosh after allegedly threatening people while walking outside holding a ‘large’ pick axe.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Washington Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on June 22.

The release notes that the man was yelling threats towards people in the area, and when officers arrived he reportedly was not complying with commands from law enforcement. Officers say that he continued to walk towards people while still holding the pick axe.

Officers were able to get in front of the man, deploying a ‘less lethal impact munition’ and were able to safely take him into custody.

The man was taken to a local hospital in order to be evaluated for any possible injuries. Subsequently, he was transported to the Winnebago County Jail where he is awaiting several charges, officers say.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.