Man hospitalized after driving vehicle off Oshkosh boat launch following hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say a man is in the hospital after reportedly driving his vehicle off of a boat ramp Tuesday morning following a hit and run accident.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers were notified of a hit and run at around 10:40 a.m. near S. Main Street and 6th Avenue. Police were told a passenger car and an SUV were involved.

Authorities say the passenger car was rear-ended by the SUV. The driver of the car then pulled off to the side of the road and observed the driver of the SUV flee the scene traveling southbound on S. Main Street.

The driver of the passenger car followed the SUV, according to police. Law enforcement say the driver of the SUV ultimately drove his vehicle off the boat ramp of the 24th Avenue boat launch into Lake Winnebago.

The two occupants of the passenger car, a man and a woman, were not injured.

The driver of the SUV, an unidentified man, was removed from his vehicle and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Oshkosh Police say an initial investigation shows those involved in the incident do not know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Artus at 920-236-5711.If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.