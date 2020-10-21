Man hospitalized after manure hauler rolls in Manitowoc County ditch

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan man was taken to the hospital after a semi manure hauler rolled over in Manitowoc County.
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office asked the public on Facebook just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday to avoid STH 42 north of Two Rivers.
Authorities say a semi manure hauler rolled on its side at Elmwood Road and STH 42. A 25-year-old Sheboygan man was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office does not have an anticipated time of reopening.
