MAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries after a single motorcycle crash in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 9 in the area of CTH F and Grandy Road in the Village of Maine.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 33-year-old man with ‘serious injuries.’ An initial investigation showed that the man was going westbound on CTH F and reportedly failed to negotiate the curve at Grandy Road.

Deputies say that is when the motorcycle left the road and crashed into a field. The 33-year-old was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was available.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.