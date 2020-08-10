GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Man connected to Ashwaubenon shooting arrested in Green Bay

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon police announced on Monday the man, identified as Casey Fulton, involved in the Ashwaubenon shooting on July 24, has been arrested.

According to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety, on Monday, investigators saw Fulton exit and an apartment complex on Lime Kiln Road and get into a vehicle in the City of Green Bay.

Officials say Green Bay police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle followed by Fulton allegedly fleeing from the vehicle on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety, and the US Marshal’s Service are said to have assisted in the search for Fulton.

During the search, authorities temporarily shut down Main Street near Schoen Street and asked the community to avoid the area. Officials say they were able to ultimately locate Fulton in a garage on Oakdale Avenue in the City of Green Bay.

Police say Fulton was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail on Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charges and a Probation warrant.

