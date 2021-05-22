Man in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Dodge Co.

BURNETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in serious condition after he was ejected from his vehicle and into a field after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Burnett on Saturday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:05 a.m., deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident on County Hwy B near Butternut Road.

Officers say that a preliminary investigation showed that a passenger vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Hwy B when the vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times.

Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle and into a field. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later flown to another hospital. Officers report the victim is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. No more information is available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.