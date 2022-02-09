WOODVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a tree Wednesday morning in the Town of Woodville.

According to a release, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:50 a.m. about a man who needed aide near N. Marx Road.

First responders say they learned the man was in the woods, more than four-tenths of a mile from the roadway.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hilbert-Potter First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the call and say they had to navigate their way through difficult terrain to be able to help, which included muddy fields, swampy areas, and the woods.

Additionally, deputies say the Harrison & Potter Fire Departments brought their UTV’s to assist with transporting the man out of the woods.

After investigating the situation, deputies explain the 21-year-old appeared to be a part of a group that was cutting down trees in the wooded area west of N. Marx Rd. when a falling tree hit him.

When first responders were able to get to the man, they report he was transported to ThedaCare Neenah by Gold Cross in critical condition.