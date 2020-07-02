Man in custody after allegedly beating up girlfriend in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend in Menasha this morning.

Menasha Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Plank Road around 3:20 a.m. for a woman saying that her boyfriend had beat her up. Officers then made contact with the woman and her boyfriend, who was still at the home.

Authorities say the woman was transported to a local trauma center with substantial facial and bodily injuries. The woman has been released from the hospital.

The man was detained without further incident and transported to the Winnebago County Jail where he remains in custody.

Menasha Police say officers learned from the woman that the man had held her against her will inside of the home for several hours. The woman told police the man had kicked, struck, and strangled her to temporary unconsciousness. She says she was eventually able to flee from the home and call police.

When officers searched the home, numerous pieces of evidence were found to corroborate the woman’s story.

Menasha Police say they are referring multiple charges to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office to include Attempted Homicide, Substantial Battery, False Imprisonment, and Strangulation.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time as charges have not been formally filed.

