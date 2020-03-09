Man in custody after allegedly robbing Howard gas station at knifepoint

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in jail after allegedly robbing a Village of Howard gas station at knifepoint on Sunday night.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched shortly after 9:40 p.m. to the Lineville Shell in the 1700 block of Lineville Road. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a man had entered the store, armed with a knife, and robbed the store clerk.

While investigating the incident, law enforcement say the man was identified and later taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the man was booked into the Brown County Jail and charges of armed robbery and resisting/obstructing an officer have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES