Man in custody after car chase throughout Oconto, Shawano Counties

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A car chase that started in Oconto County ended in Shawano County after an Abrams man was taken into custody following his vehicle going off the road.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on May 24 around 2:30 p.m., they were alerted of a vehicle pursuit that was started by the Gillett Police Department in Oconto County. The vehicle had been reported to be involved in ‘multiple suspicious behavior incidents’ within the Gillett area.

Shawano County Deputies were able to join the pursuit and became actively involved. Multiple attempts to take out the tires of the vehicle were used as the pursuit continued through the Bonduel area.

The suspect’s vehicle was disabled near Hwy 47 and Wildlife Road. The suspect then fled on foot, but deputies were able to catch up and take him into custody without any further incidents.

The male driver was identified as a 49-year-old man from the Abrams area. He was the only person inside the vehicle. Criminal charges are being referred in both Oconto and Shawano Counties.

After the suspect was taken into custody he was turned over to the Gillett Police Department.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.