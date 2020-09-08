FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man in custody after Fox Crossing gas station robbed

Local News

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police say an armed robbery suspect is in custody after a Speedway gas station was robbed for the second time in less than a month.

Fox Crossing Police say they were dispatched to Speedway at 670 N. Green Bay Road around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. The caller told dispatch that a black man had entered the gas station wearing a mask and pointed a gun at the cashier and robbed her.

The man, who was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, then allegedly left the store before officers arrived.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies then set up a perimeter. A Neenah Police officer was able to locate the suspect and the Fox Crossing Police Department was able to take the 34-year-old man in custody.

The Speedway was robbed on August 22. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and they will attempt to determine if the previous robbery is connected with other recent robberies in the Fox Cities.

