FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After officers in Fond du Lac were made aware through both social media posts and witness statements of an animal cruelty incident, a 38-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were made aware of a man who was seen punching and kicking his dog while on a walk around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident, which was witnessed by another person out walking their dog in the 100 block of North Berger Parkway, circulated on social media.

The investigation led to the identification of a 38-year-old Fond du Lac resident as the suspect.

On Sunday, officers spotted the man allegedly involved in the incident driving in the area of West Johnson Street and North Seymour Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple charges.

Animals are considered to be members of the family for so many pet owners, including myself. We appreciate everyone, some from all over the nation, who reached out through email and Facebook posts about this incident. We are currently working through the process of custody of the animal for assessment for any injuries or illnesses that require attention. We will release an update when our thorough investigation is completed. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Department

No additional details were provided.