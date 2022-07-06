MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers attempted to contact the man but he eventually ran from officers and barricaded himself in his home. The man then proceeded to the roof of the residence and told police that he had a gun and the police would have to shoot him.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and restricted public access to the area. After negotiating with the suspect for over an hour, officers were able to talk him down and took him into custody without incident. No weapons were ever recovered from the scene.

The man was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold and charges related to the incident. No members of the Mishicot Police Department were hurt during the incident.

This is an ongoing incident and no further information has been released at this time.

