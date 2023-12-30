GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lengthy five-hour standoff in Outagamie County came to an end on Friday night with the arrest of one man, who deputies say threatened a victim and fired several rounds during the incident.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a home near the intersection of Greenville Drive and Greenwood Road in the Village of Greenville around 6:30 p.m. on December 29.

It was initially reported that an armed man inside the home had allegedly fired a gun and made threats to a victim. The victim was able to leave the home, however, there is no indication in the release of whether or not the victim suffered any injuries.

During the negotiations, authorities evacuated people in the immediate vicinity and ordered a shelter-in-place during the heavy police presence.

Around 11:30 p.m., roughly five hours after the incident began, the man surrendered to authorities.

Deputies say that officers did not fire any rounds at the suspect, later identified as Frank W. Thomas, and that Thomas had fired ‘several’ rounds within the home during the incident.

The suspect, Frank W. Thomas, 47 years old, is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on the following charges:

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement

Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person Into Custody

Felony Bail Jumping

Going Armed While Intoxicated

Disorderly Conduct

Thomas’ first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol all assisted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

No other information was provided.