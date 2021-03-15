Man in custody after nearly two-hour standoff with Clintonville police

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody after an almost two-hour standoff with Clintonville police on Monday afternoon.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, just after 4 p.m., police responded to a call from a person who resides in the 100 block Lincoln Avenue, reporting that a man was inside the residence and was ‘throwing and breaking things.’

Police say the caller had also mentioned that there was blood in the residence and there were children present.

Police add that when they tried to gather more information from the caller they heard yelling in the background before the caller hung up the phone. Officials say their attempts to reconnect with the caller were unsuccessful.

Upon arrival at the residence, police say they heard yelling coming from inside the home and found blood leading to the upstairs portion of the building.

Authorities report having safely located and immediately removing the children from the home.

Police say that while inside the residence, they found a man on the stairs who was bleeding and ‘had armed himself with broken glass.’ Officers say this man then proceeded to go upstairs where police found another man who told officers that he had a gun and was going to shoot them.

Officials say the man repeatedly made threats to kill the officers and at that point during the incident, police report they were unable to confirm if the man had other weapons.

The man reportedly stayed in contact with officers but refused to comply to orders.

The Waupaca County SWAT Team was then called-in for assistance and shortly after their arrival, police say the man and the woman both surrendered.

The man was reportedly treated for injuries sustained during the incident before he was taken into custody just after 6 p.m., nearly two hours after the incident began.

According to authorities, the man was booked into jail for a parole warrant and officers say that once those reports are completed, additional charges will be added in relation to this incident.