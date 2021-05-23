Man in custody after over 3-hour long police pursuit in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies on an over 3-hour long pursuit in Fond du Lac County on Sunday.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 a.m., a deputy responded to a welfare call regarding a woman that was possibly being followed by a man on Highway 23 near Highway 151. After locating the two individuals, the deputy began attempting to gather more information when the man is said to have taken off running southbound from the deputy near the intersection of Mary Hill Park Drive.

After a short foot pursuit, the deputy lost sight of the suspect. A short while later, deputies learned the identity of this suspect and that he had a warrant out for his arrest on domestic-related charges.

With assistance from other local law enforcement agencies and several citizens, who reportedly sent police tips regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, at around 9:50 a.m. an officer was able to locate the suspect on the Prairie Trail near 4th Street Road.

Upon seeing the officer, the suspect reportedly began to flee again on foot. After forming a perimeter, a Sheriff’s Office drone equipped with thermal imaging was deployed. Police confirm that at around 10:28 a.m., the suspect was located with the drone walking in a creek behind the First Presbyterian Church on 4th St. Road.

Deputies say they were then able to proceed on foot and locate the suspect in the creek, where he was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County jail on the initial arrest warrant along with new charges of resisting/obstructing and several counts of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Authorities report the suspect suffered minor injuries as a result of his over three-hour-long attempt to flee Deputies through heavily wooded terrain.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the City of Fond du Lac Fire Department assisted in extricating the suspect and Deputies using their UTV rescue vehicle and share, “This is another great example of area Law Enforcement agencies and Emergency Personnel working together on a major incident to get the job done.”