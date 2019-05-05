Man in custody following disturbance involving a gun

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Police have a man in custody after the report of a disturbance involving a gun.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department were called to a residence in the 100 block of W. First Street in the Village of Kimberly on Saturday, May 5 around 5:20 p.m. on a report of a disturbance with a gun.

The reporting person told the 911 dispatcher the suspect was leaving in a Red Saturn.

Responding officers saw the suspect's vehicle in the area and initiated a high-risk traffic stop at the intersection of Third and Main Streets in the Village of Kimberly.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Thorn Schiesser of Greenleaf.

Following his arrest, officers searched Schiesser's vehicle and found a black, Smith and Wesson BB pistol, facsimile firearm, on the floor board in the front of the driver's seat.

Officials say Schiesser was transported to the Outagamie County Jail and is being held for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, burglary, and bail jumping as a result of the disturbance.