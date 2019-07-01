Man in custody following stabbing on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A 30-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing on the city’s west side.

Green Bay Police say that just after midnight on Monday, they were called to the 100 block of Marquette Street for a man that had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with several stab wounds to the torso. Police rendered aid and he was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

Police were assisted by Brown County K9 who was able to find the suspect hiding along a fence almost a mile away. The suspect, who was currently residing in Green Bay, was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect and victim knew each other and are related.

Green Bay Police are referring charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury to the District Attorney’s Office.