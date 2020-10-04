Man in custody for allegedly threatening Manitowoc business, employees

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Two Rivers man is in custody for allegedly making terrorist threats toward a Manitowoc business and its employees.

Manitowoc Police say they were made aware of the threats Friday night. Videos of a man threatening to harm the business’s employees were reportedly posted to social media.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect, a 33-year-old Two Rivers man.

Manitowoc Police say investigating officers responded to the suspect’s residence and upon making contact with him, the man locked the doors and refused to step outside.

After many attempts to convince him to surrender, Manitowoc Police say the man threatened to shoot any officer that entered his home.

Officers then obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant.

Manitowoc Police say the warrants were served and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. While searching the man’s residence, police report discovering the man had armed himself after barricading himself inside.

According to Manitowoc Police, the Two Rivers man was arrested on five felony counts of Making Terrorist Threats, one felony count of Threat to Law Enforcement Officer, and one felony count of Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody. The suspect is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail, pending a bail hearing.

The Manitowoc Police Department says they have notified representatives of the local business and informed them of the threats and the arrest.

The department adds that it would like the thank the concerned citizen who brought this information to our attention.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

