GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide after allegedly selling drugs to a man that overdosed. Back on March 19, officers were sent to an address in Green Bay for a report of a dead person inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they were told that the man was lying on the ground behind a bedroom door. Officers were able to get access to the room, and it was verified that the man was dead.

Inside the residence, an officer saw a sandwich baggy with a white crystal substance inside. The substance was believed to be methamphetamine. It eventually tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Investigators looked at Facebook messages that appeared to show an account tied to Patnode Jr. as the source of supplying controlled substances.

On April 22, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office told authorities that preliminary information pointed to the man’s death as an overdose. The only drug in his system was reportedly methamphetamine/amphetamine.

The complaint says that one of the messages sent by Patnode Jr read:

I was just w him the day before. I’m scared, I got him a b. It was on the dam FB msgs and his phone was accessed after he died cuz I msg him fri n didn’t deliver but was read sat. If he didn’t delete our talk they know I gave him s***, of that’s what he died from which I’m thinking it was, I’m f****** scared Facebook message sent by Patnode Jr.

The message was reportedly sent on March 22. Authorities also provided multiple messages regarding the alleged sale of drugs.

On November 6 around 4:45 p.m., an officer saw a white truck that had ‘hand-painted Incredible Hulk cartoon designs’ and was tied to Patnode Jr. The officer eventually pulled the vehicle over and took Patnode Jr. into custody.

The complaint mentioned that Patnode Jr. told officers he had meth on his person, as well as multiple other drug paraphernalia items and five phones.

Patnode Jr. reportedly admitted that the man who died messaged him to buy a ‘ball’ of meth prior to and on March 17.

Patnode Jr. is charged with the following:

First Degree Reckless Homicide Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Felony Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison

Possession of Methamphetamine Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of THC – 2nd and Subsequent Offense Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison



Court records show that Patnode Jr. is scheduled to be in court on November 8 at 2 p.m. for his initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.