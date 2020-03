LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 61-year-old man involved in a snowmobile accident died late Saturday morning.

Langlade County Sheriff’s Office say at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a snowmobile accident in the Township of Upham.

Officials say the 61-year-old man driving the snowmobile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 News will update the story as it develops.