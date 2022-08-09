NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence.

According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.

When the man saw an officer he reportedly fled into the residence and barricaded himself in. After refusing to surrender peacefully, officers entered the residence.

Authorities were reportedly not able to find the subject at the time. The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.