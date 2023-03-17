MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was taken into custody in Marquette County after authorities reportedly saw him crash into two houses and found a homemade bolt-action shotgun in his car.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was arrested after crashing into multiple residences. On March 4, a deputy was parked when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed.

When the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, it reportedly entered a curve at a high rate of speed and started to skid sideways. This caused the vehicle to cross over the sidewalk and into a yard on West Montello Street.

Authorities say the vehicle collided with the front of a residence and then deflected and hit another residence where it came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Andrew Mc Ewen, was described to have slow and slurred speech.

It was mentioned by authorities that Mc Ewen also appeared confused and unable to answer basic questions.

A homemade bolt-action shotgun was reportedly found inside the vehicle. Mc Ewen was arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

Court records show that he was officially charged on March 6, and is due back in court on March 20 for a preliminary hearing. Mc Ewen’s court records show he is from Minneosta.

No additional information was provided.