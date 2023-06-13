(WFRV) – A man from Oregon is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a teenager’s online identity to exploit underage victims across the country, including some in Wisconsin.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, 28-year-old Brandon Gale is facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as a teenage boy to coerce victims. Authorities say that the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) started an investigation after getting a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The report alleged that a child was being sexually exploited through Facebook. SOCET reportedly found other child victims across the country.

Authorities say that Gale found his victims by posting as a teenage boy on multiple social media sites. Facebook and Snapchat were both mentioned in the release. Gale would then allegedly coerce the underage victims into doing sexual acts.

Gale allegedly stole a teenager’s online photo to interact with the victims. Police did say that the teenager volunteered to release the images to help identify any other possible victims.

Gale reportedly used the following online account names:

John Gunther

Marley Nukka

Antioch Baby

Tony Montana

Authorities said that Gale was transferred to the Josephine County Jail from the Power River Correctional Facility where he was serving time on state charges for an unrelated incident.

The release also said that Gale has been charged with the following:

Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children

Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Investigators are reportedly still looking for other possible victims. Those with information are asked to call 541-774-8333 and reference case number 22-1879.