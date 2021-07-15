Man in Western WI barricaded himself in a room with a gun, shot after standoff with authorities

MIKANA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in critical but stable condition after a standoff with the Barron County Sheriff’s Office where he barricaded himself in a room with a firearm.

According to officials, during the evening on July 14, a wellness check was called in for an adult, white male after he made a threat to a neighbor. When deputies arrived the man had barricaded himself in a room and talked with authorities through a standoff.

Reportedly, the man raised a firearm at a deputy who in returned fired his gun at the subject. The subject was hit by the gunfire and was later air-lifted to a local hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information provided at this time.