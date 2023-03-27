GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – After allegedly pointing a gun at a Spectrum employee, a man in Wisconsin barricaded himself inside his residence when police arrived.

According to the Grafton Police Department, on March 25 around 7:30 p.m., police got a call from a Spectrum employee who claimed he was threatened by a tenant. The employee alleged that while he was working in the apartment, the tenant became upset with him for unknown reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say the employee claimed the man grabbed a handgun and pointed it at him. The gun was allegedly pressed into his chest and was told to leave. As the employee left, the man allegedly continued to press the gun into the worker’s back and shoved him out the door.

When police arrived, the resident reportedly refused to speak with officers or come to the door. He allegedly told authorities he was armed and not coming out.

Negotiators ended up speaking with the man for about 30 minutes and were able to convince him to surrender peacefully. The man was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. and a handgun was recovered in the apartment.

No additional information was provided.