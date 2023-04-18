BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly having sexual contact with a child, who he blamed as being the ‘initiator’.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17 authorities responded to a report of a possible sexual assault of a child in the Town of Burlington. It was reported that 21-year-old Seth Beining was suspected of sexually assaulting a ‘small’ child.

Beining initially denied the accusations, according to Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital and signs of sexual assault were ‘apparent’.

A search warrant of the residence was done and Beining was interviewed. In the release, it states that Bening admitted to having sexual contact with the child on multiple occasions.

Beining then reportedly blamed the child for being the initiator.

The child is scheduled for a forensic interview at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center (CAC). The Racine County CAC is used to assist law enforcement with cases of child maltreatment and specializes in medical exams, forensic interviews, advocacy services and health screenings. The Racine County CAC is an invaluable resource in investigating child maltreatment cases in partnership with law enforcement. Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Beining is being held at the Racine County Jail, and the following charges were submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

1st Degree Sexual Assault of Child < 13 years old (three counts)

1st Degree Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child

Court records show that Beining has not been officially charged at this time. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.