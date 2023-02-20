RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin reportedly admitted to using a Kleenex to start his own duplex on fire and was later shot at a hospital after he allegedly attacked a deputy that was guarding him.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on February 18 around 8:30 a.m., deputies were sent to 412 9th Street for a reported fire. When authorities arrived, there was a ‘large’ amount of smoking coming out of the duplex.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were four people reportedly living upstairs and they were able to get out of the building. One of the four residents was a two-year-old child who got medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

The downstairs resident, identified as 36-year-old Marcus Cole, was also able to get out of the building and was inside an ambulance. Authorities interviewed Cole and he reportedly admitted to intentionally setting his bedroom on fire.

Cole said he lit a Kleenex on fire and placed it inside a paper bag. He then allegedly threw that fire on his mattress. In the release, it mentioned that Cole knew the upstairs tenants were home but left without telling them or calling 911.

Deputies arrested Cole on the following offenses:

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (four counts)

Arson of a Building

Cole was sent to a hospital to be medically cleared before going to jail. On February 20 around 1 a.m., he allegedly attacked the deputy that was guarding him. This happened at the hospital.

Authorities say that while the deputy was ‘defending her life’ she shot her firearm and hit Cole. He was later secured by additional law enforcement personnel.

Cole reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and is getting additional medical care. The shooting is under investigation and no one else was injured during the incident.

The deputy was reportedly placed on paid administrative leave. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.