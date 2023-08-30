MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested after an incident in southern Wisconsin where a man had his phone stolen while waiting in a drive-thru line at McDonald’s.

According to the Madison Police Department, on August 29 around 12:40 a.m., officers were sent to a McDonald’s for a report of a robbery. A man reportedly said his phone was stolen and he was pepper sprayed while he was waiting in the drive-thru.

The victim told authorities that while waiting in line, three people came up to him. It was mentioned that he was using his phone as a translator to talk with those who approached him.

This is when someone allegedly sprayed him and stole his phone.

Officers were reportedly able to track the phone to a home. The victim recognized one of the suspects sitting on the porch.

The suspect, identified as a 15-year-old girl, admitted to having the phone in her purse, according to authorities. She was arrested for armed robbery.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.