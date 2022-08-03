Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck.

The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.

The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was asked to help with the special rescue. The man who fell inside the truck was reportedly doing maintenance. The drum did not have any cement inside, but it was in motion.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Fire Department

The incident happened on August 1 around 9:30 p.m. and the victim was removed from the drum around 11 p.m.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.