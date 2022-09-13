Man in Wisconsin 'viciously' attacks 78-year-old at Culver's, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s.

The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.

The victim of the attack was only identified as a 78-year-old.

Police describe the suspect as in his mid-50s and about 5’07” tall, with a heavier build. Two photos of the man were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-266-6014. No additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.