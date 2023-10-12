MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect hit a pedestrian and a vehicle after fleeing a southcentral Wisconsin Ace Hardware store where he allegedly intentionally crashed into the building and stole several items.

According to the Middleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the hardware store in the 2500 block of Allen Boulevard on October 11 after reports of a car that had crashed into the building.

Officers determined that the man intentionally rammed his vehicle into the building to force entry into the store, where he would then proceed to allegedly steal several items.

The man then fled the scene after officers arrived, reportedly ignoring officers’ requests to exit his vehicle. While fleeing the scene, authorities say the suspect hit a pedestrian and another vehicle near Allen Boulevard and University Avenue.

The man continued to drive away before eventually coming to a stop a ‘short distance away,’ where he allegedly continued to get out of the vehicle.

After assistance was requested from the Madison Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to include a negotiator, authorities were able to disable the vehicle and take the man into custody.

The pedestrian that was hit was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is in custody.

The investigation remains open and no additional information has been provided on the incident.