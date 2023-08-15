FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man involved in a 2022 stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern has been convicted of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

In a release from the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office, Vickendricka M. Jones was convicted of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide on Tuesday morning after entering a no-contest plea.

The conviction stems from a stabbing incident that happened around 2 a.m. on August 6, 2022, outside of the Press Box in Fond du Lac.

The victim of the stabbing, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, received multiple stab wounds and was taken with a friend to the hospital where he received lifesaving surgery.

“The Fond du Lac Police Department completed an exceptional investigation that led to this conviction and we’re grateful for the medical professionals at St. Agnes Hospital that saved the victim’s life. We will continue hold those accountable that commits acts of violence by aggressively prosecuting those responsible to secure justice for victims and the community.” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney

Following the conviction, a pre-sentence investigation report was ordered and the one million dollars cash bond was revoked.

Jones is facing a possible 40 years in prison with up to 25 years of extended supervision.

The sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, October 30, at 1:30 p.m.