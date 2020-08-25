Man involved in Oshkosh physical disturbance dies from injuries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say a 57-year-old man injured during a disturbance last week has died.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Mallard Avenue in Oshkosh shortly after 8 p.m. on August 21 for a physical disturbance involving several individuals at a home.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody for Substantial Battery, a 57-year-old man was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Battery, and a 54-year-old woman was referred for Disorderly Conduct.

The 57-year-old man, now identified as Jerome Wallin, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the disturbance, according to police.

Oshkosh Police say Wallin was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

