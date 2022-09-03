FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.

Officers explained that when they located Schmitz, he attempted to flee from officers by jumping from a second-floor balcony.

Officials were able to take Schmitz into custody immediately after he jumped.

Schmitz was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.