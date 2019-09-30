LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Town of Cato

CATO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department says a 26-year-old Valders man died in crash Saturday.

Officials say Brandon Schroeder was traveling westbound on County Road JJ near Lower Falls Road around 7:42 p.m.

Schroeder reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve and entered the south ditch. The Sheriff’s Department says Shroeder’s vehicle collided with a utility pole and overturned.

Officials say Schroeder was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Manitowoc County Coroner says Schroeder did have alcohol in his system.

The crash remains under investigation.

