UPDATE: Officials say 17-year-old shot, killed in Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting near mall

MONDAY 2/3/2020 2:11 p.m.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wauwatosa as a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee.

Local 5 affiliate CBS 58 say Wauwatosa Police were notified by mall security of a reported group disturbance around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Mayfair Mall.

At least one witness reportedly told officers one of the people in the group had a gun.

Police say they located the group outside the mall and that at least four ran away, sparking a chase through the parking lot.

CBS 58 reports that a Wauwatosa officer shot the suspect believed to be armed. A handgun was later found at the scene.

The suspect later died at the hospital. The officers involved are reportedly on administrative leave per department policy, according to CBS 58.

