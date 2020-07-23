Man killed, woman severely injured after SUV collides with agricultural sprayer in Green Lake County

TOWN OF MACKFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 73-year-old man is dead and a 72-year-old woman was severely injured after a vehicle collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on County Highway A at Hickory Road in the Town of Mackford. The caller reported that a passenger vehicle had collided with the sprayer.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the vehicles in the ditch, rolled onto their sides.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old man operating the self-propelled agricultural sprayer sustained minor injuries and was not transported for treatment. The 73-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead and his passenger, a 72-year-old woman, was severely injured. She was transported by helicopter.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary examination of the scene shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH A and struck the sprayer that was traveling eastbound on Hickory Road from the stop sign at the intersection.

CTH A was closed for about 8.5 hours while authorities investigated the incident. The crash remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information.

