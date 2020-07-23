WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Man killed, woman severely injured after SUV collides with agricultural sprayer in Green Lake County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF MACKFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 73-year-old man is dead and a 72-year-old woman was severely injured after a vehicle collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on County Highway A at Hickory Road in the Town of Mackford. The caller reported that a passenger vehicle had collided with the sprayer.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the vehicles in the ditch, rolled onto their sides.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old man operating the self-propelled agricultural sprayer sustained minor injuries and was not transported for treatment. The 73-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead and his passenger, a 72-year-old woman, was severely injured. She was transported by helicopter.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary examination of the scene shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH A and struck the sprayer that was traveling eastbound on Hickory Road from the stop sign at the intersection.

CTH A was closed for about 8.5 hours while authorities investigated the incident. The crash remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.