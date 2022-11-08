BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area.

According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.

That is when a second call came in for another report of a suspicious male on a property. Deputies were advised there was a small red car in the area.

Authorities did locate the vehicle, but it had fled the area, traveling through a field driveway, into a field, and then through a fence.

While deputies were following the tracks, a third call came in from a nearby residence stating the suspect allegedly parked his car and stole the caller’s pickup truck.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the pickup truck and attempted to stop the suspect on HWY 25. The truck failed to stop, and a chase ensued for around 20 miles through the village of Dallas and toward Chetek.

Chetek Police Department set up tire deflation devices and successfully punctured all four tires, however, the truck continued into the City of Chetek, where it stopped at a nearby Keg N’ Kork.

The driver then reportedly tried to steal another vehicle at the gas pumps but was unsuccessful. They then fled on foot into a wooded, swampy area.

Authorities set up a perimeter with K-9, and drones were used to locate the suspect hiding in a bush. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Derek Aune for Amery, was taken into custody without further incident.

He is being held at the Barron County Jail on the following charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle W/O Owners Consent

Knowingly Flee an Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aune is currently awaiting formal charges from the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.