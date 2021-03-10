FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man leads Fond du Lac County Sheriffs on 14-mile car chase, 4-hour standoff with baby in car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man armed himself with a butcher knife with a female and a baby inside the car as police and SWAT surrounded his car.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 around 6:30 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding over 90mph in a 55mph zone. The vehicle did not stop and a high-speed chase ensued.

During the chase, the suspect attempted to hit the sheriff’s squad car. The 14-mile chase ended when a deputy used a PIT technique and put the vehicle into a ditch, according to authorities.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the male driver armed himself with a large butcher knife and a female passenger was still inside the vehicle. Negotiations with the driver started, and a short time later the driver held a baby in front of him with the butcher knife still in his possession.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Rescue and Negotiations Teams were deployed in an attempt to resolve the situation.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. negotiators successfully convinced the suspect to leave the vehicle. Everyone inside the car was evacuated, and no one involved sustained any injuries.

The male inside the car is reportedly a 34-year-old from the Green Bay area and was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for numerous charges once interviews and investigation are completed.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

