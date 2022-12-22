FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies arrested a man who was suspected to be under the influence of heroin after a pursuit that covered over 22 miles in northeast Wisconsin.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a reckless driver on I-41 around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and that the vehicle was going from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding.

Shortly after, a Fond du Lac County Deputy spotted the vehicle, attempting to stop it near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. During the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle reportedly increased its speed, fleeing from authorities.

During the early moments of the pursuit, the reckless driver approached a traffic backup on I-41 and allegedly hit a vehicle that was occupied by four people including two children, while attempting to pass traffic on the right shoulder.

Authorities say that a deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device, causing the suspect vehicle’s front passenger tire to go flat and eventually come off the rim.

The suspect reportedly continued to drive recklessly at ‘high speeds’ with three tires on snow-covered roads.

The driver, who was later identified as a 40-year-old from Hatley, exited I-41 and began to travel on Algoma Boulevard.

That is when deputies say that he turned off his headlights and was “traveling into oncoming lanes of traffic at times,” including driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and going through red lights and stop signs without yielding.

The release states that near Washington Avenue by Lake Winnebago, the driver got out of the moving vehicle, and began to run.

Deputies say that two K9’s were subsequently released. In response to K9 commands, the suspect reportedly “stopped running but did not fully comply with verbal commands until the K9 got close to him.”

The pursuit covered approximately 22.8 miles, authorities say.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of heroin, marijuana, and ‘possibly other illegal substances’ while engaged in the pursuit.

Deputies later found out that the man was out on felony bond from a Milwaukee County case for Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine.

The 40-year-old from Hatley is being charged with:

Felony Bail Jumping

1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Hit & Run to an Attended Vehicle

Felony Fleeing

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

He is receiving citations for: Unsafe Lane Deviation Operating While Under the Influence – 2nd Offense Operating with a Revoked Driver’s License due to OWI



No other information about the incident was provided.