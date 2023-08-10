ST. CLOUD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 59-year-old man who has been court-ordered to maintain absolute sobriety due to prior OWIs led Fond du Lac County deputies on a 10-mile pursuit after his son reported him to be intoxicated and driving.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call saying that the caller had been hit by his father and that he believed that he was intoxicated. The caller also stated that his father was currently leaving the home in a gold minivan.

Shortly after the initial call, which happened around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday in St. Cloud, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, who was patrolling the area, reportedly almost got hit by a gold minivan as it pulled out of a driveway at a ‘high rate of speed.’

As the deputy tried to stop the van, the 59-year-old allegedly increased his speed on CTH G. The minivan then turned eastbound on CTH C, entering Sheboygan County.

Just before the pursuit reached a deputy who was positioned with spike strips on CTH A near WIS 23, the driver reportedly crashed into a road sign and entered a ditch after trying to turn into a farm driveway to avoid the spike strip.

Deputies were then able to take the 59-year-old man from St. Cloud into custody. The release notes that he has four open cases through Fond du Lac County and is on probation, three of which have court-ordered conditions for him to maintain absolute sobriety.

The man was arrested for a third OWI offense, and charges that include felony fleeing/eluding and four misdemeanor bail-jumping charges.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit, which authorities say lasted roughly 10 miles.

No other information was provided.