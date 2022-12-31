FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee is in custody and being held on numerous charges relating to a ‘high-risk’ pursuit through Fond du Lac that included a head-on collision with a squad car.

In a joint release from the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office (FDSO), it states that the incident began just before 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve after officers were investigating an assault complaint in the 300 block of Western Avenue that was believed to have involved a firearm and stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, FDLPD Officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Western Avenue and Military Road and initiated a traffic stop, however, the vehicle then fled the area.

While the pursuit was in progress the stolen vehicle ‘abruptly’ pulled over and FDLPD Officers attempted to initiate a high-risk vehicle stop where two people quickly got out of the vehicle.

The release states FDLPD Officers took a 41-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Fond du Lac into custody but the vehicle continued to flee the area.

Due to the high-risk nature of the call, including information that a firearm was involved, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies started responding to the area to assist.

Authorities say the pursuit covered multiple city streets before entering I-41 southbound from South Military Road.

The suspect then entered the parking lot of Love’s Truck Stop after exiting the highway, circled the building, and attempted to go over a curb in order to get back onto the street. In doing so, several tires were damaged as a result.

It was at this time that authorities say the suspect collided head-on with an FDSO squad car, disabling both vehicles.

After getting out of the vehicle, and allegedly attempting to run away, the suspect was surrounded by law enforcement and taken into custody without further incident.

Both the FDSO Deputy and suspect were evaluated by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics at the scene and released. As a precaution, the deputy was treated and later released from St. Agnes Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect refused medical treatment.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is currently being held on charges including Felony Fleeing/Eluding and First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety charges from FDSO, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and a probation warrant from FDLPD.

The total length of the pursuit, according to law enforcement, was roughly five miles.

Authorities say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation, and that the original assault complaint could result in additional charges against an additional suspect, a 32-year-old man also from Milwaukee.

No further details or information are being provided at this time.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.