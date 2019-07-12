Man leads Manitowoc Sheriff’s on 16-mile vehicle pursuit

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department says they executed a vehicle pursuit over 16 miles Friday morning.

Officials say a deputy attempted to stop a 200 Ford Fusion around 1:57 a.m. in the 3500 block of Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc.

The driver, 36-year-old Christopher Ramirez of Appleton, fled by traveling westbound on Calumet Avenue and then northbound on I-43.

Deputies say they used a tire deflation device on I-43 near STH 310, which successfully deflated the front driver’s side tire.

Despite this, the vehicle continued northbound on I-43, eastbound on CTH V/Hillcrest Drive, and then southbound on CTH R.

Officials say another deflation device was used on CTH R south of Rockwood.

This device reportedly deflated the remaining tires, but the vehicle continued southbound on CTH R towards Manitowoc.

The car then proceeded into the east ditch of CTH R/North Rapids Road north of Fleetwood Drive.

Ramirez reportedly fled on foot after this but was apprehended within the 1400 block of Lee Circle with the assistance of K-9 Leon.

Ramirez’s passenger, 30-year-old Savannah Spencer of Manitowoc, was also taken into custody. Officials say she did not run from the vehicle.

After leading deputies on a 16-mile pursuit reaching speeds of 115 mph, Ramirez was arrested for knowingly fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation warrant.

Spencer, the passenger, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ramirez is currently being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on $2,000.00 cash bail. Spencer posted her bail and was released.

The Sheriff’s Department thanked the Manitowoc Police Department and the citizens who provided information on Ramirez’s movements as he fled on foot.