Man leads police on high-speed chase

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — Two Rivers Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

Officers with the department say they were called to the 2300 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police say they found a vehicle in that area, and inside was a man wanted for outstanding warrants and criminal charges.

Officers say when they attempted to make contact with the man, he fled the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle which drove through Two Rivers, through the city of Manitowoc, and farther into Manitowoc County. The suspect reportedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Police say the vehicle ultimately crashed in the 5600 block of Johnston Drive. The suspect was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody on charges related to the chase as well as an outstanding warrant.